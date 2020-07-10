PM to France's Macron: Annexation doesn't violate international law

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron that Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over Jewish West Bank settlements do not violate international law.
The premier also said that U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East provides new prospects for peace that have yet to be tried in the past.
"Past attempts led to failure for 53 years and repeating them would to another failure," Netanyahu told Macron in a phone call. "The American plan has new ideas that allow real progress and Israel is willing to negotiate for peace based on it. The Palestinians' refusal to negotiate on this plan and past plans is what prevents progress."
Earlier Friday, it was reported that Macron told Netanyahu to abandon the plan as to not hinder the possibility of peace and that it violates international law.