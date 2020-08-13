Netanyahu walks out of Ministerial committee on the coronavirus citing secret matter of national importance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the meeting of the ministerial committee on the coronavirus pandemic citing a matter of national importance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the meeting of the ministerial committee on the coronavirus pandemic citing a matter of national importance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the meeting of the ministerial committee on the coronavirus pandemic citing a matter of national importance.

"You will hear about it later," Netanyahu told ministers as he made his exit.

"You will hear about it later," Netanyahu told ministers as he made his exit.

"You will hear about it later," Netanyahu told ministers as he made his exit.

Ministers were deliberating new health directives regarding the congregation of people indoors.

Ministers were deliberating new health directives regarding the congregation of people indoors.

Ministers were deliberating new health directives regarding the congregation of people indoors.