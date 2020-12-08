At least 25 arrested in ultra-Orthodox riot over Jerusalem light rail

At least 25 people were arrested in Jerusalem late on Monday as police clashed with thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting the construction of a light railway line passing through their neighborhoods.

A light railway line is set to go through the Bar Ilan area, with opponents saying it could disrupt the bus services and bring "indecent behavior" into the religious community.

Haredi men protest at Bar Ilan junction over the planned Jerusalem light rail extension ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Some 4,000 protesters gathered at the busy Bar Ilan junction, setting fire to trash dumpsters, tires and property at the construction site. Roads in the area were closed to traffic due to the protests.

Israel Police officers deployed water cannons and mounted police to break up the riot, with six officers wounded in the scuffles.

Mounted police break up a Haredi protest at Bar Ilan junction over the planned Jerusalem light rail extension ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to the police, one of those detained was found to be in possession of a pocket knife, a club and a pepper spray.

The organizers of the protest said they would not tolerate a light rail in the area "under any circumstances."

The only tram line currently in service in Jerusalem was inaugurated in 2011 and runs along Jaffa Street in the heart of the city.

Haredi men protest at Bar Ilan junction over the planned Jerusalem light rail extension ( Photo: Moshe Mizrahi )

Yossi Bergman, an Orthodox journalist who lives in the area, told Ynet that he opposed the protests and supported the construction of the line.

"Most of the residents of the neighborhood are interested in the train because only then will the congestion vanish and there will finally be quiet for the residents of the neighborhood," he said.

"Most of the protesters are not residents of the neighborhood."