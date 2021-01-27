Fourth lockdown is a 'complicated' question, coronavirus czar says

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said Wednesday that "the current state is rather positive - vaccinations are moving along well - and we are starting to see a slow drop in morbidity, although hospitals are still full."
When asked when he thinks the pandemic will end, Ash said that "it depends on the vaccinations, when we will inoculate a large enough chunk of the population and reach herd immunity. I expect to happen in the coming months."
He also added that the possibility of a fourth lockdown is a "complicated" question to ask.