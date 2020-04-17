Super-charged stocks race toward second best week ever

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards an 11% weekly gain on Friday - their second-best of all time - after U.S. President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.

