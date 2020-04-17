Super-charged stocks race toward second best week ever

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards an 11% weekly gain on Friday - their second-best of all time - after U.S. President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.
The bulls were in business. Additional reports that patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms had responded positively to a drug made by U.S. company Gilead Sciences had helped Tokyo and Seoul both surge 3% as Asia took a widely-expected slump in Chinese GDP data in its stride.
Europe's main markets and Wall Street futures made 3% gains in early European trading too, putting the pan-regional STOXX 600 up more than 7% for the week and MSCI's 49-country world index up 10.5% already.