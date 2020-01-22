At least 15 killed as fighting intensifies near Yemen's capital

Fighting between Yemen's internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels in the rebel-held capital Wednesday left at least 12 fighters dead, including two senior commanders, officials and tribal leaders said.

Shells also hit a residential house killing at least three civilians, they said.

Among the dead in the fighting in Sanaa were a military brigadier and a rebel commander.

The clashes wounded dozens of others and forced scores of families to flee, the officials and tribal leaders said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Tribal leaders did so for fear of reprisals.