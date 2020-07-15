Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said said proved the British move was political.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said said proved the British move was political.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said said proved the British move was political.