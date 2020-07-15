Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said said proved the British move was political.
Johnson on Tuesday ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by the end of 2027, risking the ire of China by signalling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker was not welcome in the West.
Washington had long been pressing for such a step, and is still calling on other European countries to make similar moves.