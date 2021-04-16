Gunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx facility was a former employee

The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a FedEx site in Indianapolis, killing eight workers before taking his own life, was a former employee of the facility, but his motive for the rampage remained unknown, police said on Friday.

The incident — the latest in a spate of at least seven deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month — unfolded at a FedEx operations center near Indianapolis International Airport in Indiana after 11pm local time on Thursday night, police said.

It lasted only a couple of minutes and was already over by the time police responded to the scene, Craig McCartt, the Indianapolis police department's deputy chief, told a news briefing on Friday.