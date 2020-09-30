Sources: PM offers Bar-Siman-Tov top post in battle against coronavirus

Former Director General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov has recently received an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return to a senior position in the government's "operations room," in charge of battling coronavirus, Ynet learned on Wednesday.

Former Director General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov has recently received an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return to a senior position in the government's "operations room," in charge of battling coronavirus, Ynet learned on Wednesday.

Former Director General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov has recently received an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return to a senior position in the government's "operations room," in charge of battling coronavirus, Ynet learned on Wednesday.

Current coronavirus czar, Prof. Roni Gamzo, is expected to leave his post at the end of October.

Current coronavirus czar, Prof. Roni Gamzo, is expected to leave his post at the end of October.

Current coronavirus czar, Prof. Roni Gamzo, is expected to leave his post at the end of October.