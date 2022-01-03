Politicians wish 'Noviy God' to former-Soviet voters

As the world welcomed the New Year, some of Israel's top lawmakers took to social media to emphasize and celebrate the Russian New Year celebration of "Noviy God."
Noviy God - the Russian phrase for New Year marking the Russian New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebration - is celebrated in many post-Soviet states, and by over a million people in Israel.
Among those who noted the holiday was Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who wished those celebrating Noviy God a happy holiday on his Facebook page - while President Isaac Herzog released a statement with Russian-based motifs.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu took things a bit further with a video shot alongside Soviet Ukraine-born Israeli activist Semion Grafman, aimed at lambasting the current government.
In the video, the two are seen mocking the controversial Facebook Bill promoted by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar that would allow for the removal of social media content deemed harmful to personal or national security.
Following a purposefully censored opening address by Grafman, the Ukrainian activist continues to say that democracy was why he left the Soviet Union for Israel, alluding to the former premier's claims that Israel's democracy is in peril.
According to Grafman, more than one million people came to Israel from the Soviet Union, which is why Israeli politicians often try to impress them around the New Year.
Story republished with permission from i24NEWS