Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed three soldiers who were sentenced for "high treason" and "cooperating with the enemy", a statement from the kingdom's defence ministry said.It said that the three had been sentenced to death by a specialist court after a fair trial.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed three soldiers who were sentenced for "high treason" and "cooperating with the enemy", a statement from the kingdom's defence ministry said.It said that the three had been sentenced to death by a specialist court after a fair trial.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed three soldiers who were sentenced for "high treason" and "cooperating with the enemy", a statement from the kingdom's defence ministry said.It said that the three had been sentenced to death by a specialist court after a fair trial.