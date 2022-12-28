Israeli man assaults pizzeria owner after being told to wait for order

Police say the suspect attacked the owner by throwing various objects at him, including a glass cup which hit the man's face and caused injury

Matan Tzuri|
The Israeli authorities filed charges Wednesday against a suspect who assaulted the owner of a pizzeria located because he was told he would need to wait for his order.
    • The charges against the man, 28, detailed that he arrived at the pizzeria in Israel’s southern city of Ashdod last week and placed an order. The business owner then told him he would have to wait for 15 minutes for the stone oven to heat up to temperature.
    Security camera footage of the incident
    The suspect then began swearing and assaulting the owner, throwing various objects he had found nearby – including a glass cup that hit the owner in the face, injuring him.
    Police were then called to the scene and the suspect was arrested over assault and property damage.
    Keren Toledano, the head of Ashdod police’s Investigation Unit, told Ynet the incident was handled thoroughly by the department.
    1 View gallery
    תיעוד מהתקיפה בפיצרייה    תיעוד מהתקיפה בפיצרייה
    Footage of the incident
    “After the suspect arrived at the pizzeria and placed his order, he suddenly became irate and assaulted the business owner by throwing objects at him, causing him several injuries. The suspect was promptly arrested and brought in for questioning, after which he had been remanded until charges were filed against him.”
    She added: “We’re unfortunately witnessing many violent incidents across Israel, most of which begin with an argument and end with someone being injured, sometimes badly. We’ll continue to act in order to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and peace of the local residents.”
