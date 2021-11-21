Fatal Jerusalem shooting attack carried out by Hamas member, police say

The perpetrator of Sunday's shooting attack in Jerusalem, that killed one man and wounded three others was a known member of the Hamas terror group, police said.

He opened fire on civilians and troops in the Old City of Jerusalem at 9 am Sunday and was killed by troops soon after.

5 צפייה בגלריה Fadi Abu Shkhaydam opens fire in suspected terror strike on Sunday killing one and wounding three on Sunday ( Photo: courtesy )

Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a 42-year old teacher and resident of the Shu'afat Refugee Camp in Jerusalem was known to police as a member of the Hamas political wing, but was not considered a terror threat.

5 צפייה בגלריה Suspected Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam shot dead after killing one man and wounding three others in Jerusalem shooting attack

His suspected terror attack was estimated to be planned in advance after his wife left the country last week, Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev said.

"He would come to pray here daily," Barlev said. "He is known as a member of the political wing of Hamas. How he came into possession of the weapon, we don't yet know,"

Hamas issued a statement soon after the shooting.

"The holy city continues its fight until the foreign occupiers are banished and will not surrender to the occupation," Hamas said in a statement. "The youth continue their legitimate battle for freedom until they liberate their land and the holy sites."

5 צפייה בגלריה Police troops at the sight of fatal shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

The Islamic Jihad terror group also issued a statement in support of the lethal attack.

"We commend the heroic attack in Jerusalem," the group said. "It is a natural response to the terrorism of settlers and Israeli troops."

5 צפייה בגלריה Police forces rush to the scene of a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday

According to unconfirmed reports he the assailant arrived at the scene disguised as a Haredi man with a Carlo submachine gun and a knife.







