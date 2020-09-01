Top IDF officer in north: Clash with Hezboillah not yet over

The commander of the Galil Division, Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder, says the recent confrontations with Hezbollah along the northern border is not yet over but vowed that the IDF would protect local residents.
Speaking to local leaders, Binder said that, "one of our main considerations was to give northern citizens nornal routine, let the economy thrive after the coronavirus [lockdown] and allow travelers to enjoy this amazing area. We did everything we could so that the children could return to school without interruption."