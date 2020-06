A four-year-old Palestinian girl who was shot in East Jerusalem a week and a half ago has died from her wounds, Hadassah Ein Karem hospital said on Monday.

Rafif Qura’in was hit by an apparently stray bullet fired by unknown assailants on May 21, according to police.

