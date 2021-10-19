Palestinians clash with police in Jerusalem's Old City

Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City in some of the worst violence the capital has seen since the Gaza war in May.

Police said Palestinians hurled stones at passing vehicles, shattering windows. No injuries were reported.

Israel Police officers, alongside Border Police forces, used riot control measures in an attempt to quell the unrest. Police reported that at least 22 people have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the disturbances.

The clashes, which came after days of smaller skirmishes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, erupted shortly after thousands marched through East Jerusalem in honor of the birthday of Islam's founder Prophet Muhammad according to Muslim tradition, led by local activists of the Fatah movement.

Police told students from the nearby Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva, who were passing through the capital's Old City, to take an alternative route around the area, calling the situation there "life threatening."

Violent clashes between police and Palestinians in the area played a key role in the escalation of tensions in the runup to the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza Strip terrorist factions in May.