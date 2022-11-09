Herzog caught on hot mic raising concerns over Ben Gvir

President Issac Herzog, on Wednesday said the coalition has a partner who evokes anxiety among many nations around the world.

Herzog was believed to have been referring to Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir.

4 View gallery Itamar Ben Gvir, Issac Herzog ( Photo: Flash 90, AFP )

Thinking his microphone was turned off, the president addressed his words to the representatives of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, who had said they would back Benjamin Netanyahu to form the new government.

The president was believed to have been alluding to the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir who Netanyahu has said, would be a part of his government and who was hoping to become the next Public Security Minister.

"You have a coalition partner that is causing anxiety in the entire world around us," Herzog said. " I've told him as much myself. this is not for publication, I don't want to cause trouble, but I think you have some responsibility," he said.

4 View gallery Herzog meets with representatives of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party ( Photo: GPO )

The president presented the Shas members, some of the messages of concern, he had received voicing concern about Ben Gvir's positions.

"I don't want to disparage anyone, but you will have a problem with Temple Mount. That is a critical issue," he said.

Political sources said Ben Gvir had recently met with the president. They claimed it was unclear whether the president had really believed his microphone was turned off and may have been attempting to send a message.

The President's Residence said that Ben Gvir and Herzog met last week as the president had done with other faction leaders. He had recommended to Ben Gvir to travel to other countries and present his views, in order to calm some of the concerns.

Following that meeting, Ben Gvir had expressed a desire to meet with some of the diplomatic envoys to Israel.

In response to the presidents comments, Ben Gvir on Wednesday said Ben-Gvir he and Herzog have had fruitful talks over the years, and that he intends to clarify his party's policies to members of the diplomatic corps serving in Israel, in the near future.

Ben Gvir had announced he was seeking the position of public security minister in the incoming government but if appointed, he would have to cooperate with the National Security Agency and share information with the FBI.

The minister is the conduit for the U.S. embassy to exert some influence on events such as the Israeli – Palestinian tension in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, which has seen outbreaks of violence.

4 View gallery Itamar Ben Gvir in a right-wing demonstration in the volatile Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The American diplomats also attempt to have influence over the right-wing annual flag march and other potentially volatile events.

But the diplomats said that if they were to boycott the far-right Ben Gvir, they would find other avenues through which to communicate their positions and concerns.

The international community is most concerned that Ben Gvir will change the long existing status quo on Temple mount by demanding the right of Jews to pray in what is currently holy Muslim ground.

He is likely going to continue to visit the Temple Mount as minister but although others have been on the site, while serving in government, his presence there was likely to cause a more robust response from Palestinians and could potentially increase tensions in Jerusalem.

4 View gallery Police clash with Muslim protesters on Temple Mount

Netanyahu, who has said Ben Gvir will serve in his government in a ministerial role, will have to attempt to diffuse this potential problem.

If violence breaks out while Ben Gvir is in charge of the police, Arab nations, including those who have signed peace agreements with Israel, would also likely react strongly and may even recall their ambassadors and some leaders in the Gulf have already expressed their concerns.











