Ukrainian police said on Wednesday an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine had died after an assault in Kyiv and that they were looking for a male suspect in the case.

Ukrainian police said on Wednesday an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine had died after an assault in Kyiv and that they were looking for a male suspect in the case.

Ukrainian police said on Wednesday an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine had died after an assault in Kyiv and that they were looking for a male suspect in the case.