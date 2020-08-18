Israel says policy on arms sales to Mideast nations unchanged

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that there has been no change in Israel's opposition to the sale of tie-breaking weapons to any Mideast nation.

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen also said he knew of no change to a policy opposing U.S. sales of advanced weaponry to Arab states that could diminish Israel's military superiority, after a report the United Arab Emirates could clinch such deals.

F-35 fighter jet ( Photo: AFP )

Cohen's remarks followed a report in Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was set to sell F-35 fighter jets and advanced drones to the UAE in a secret clause that was part of the agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the Gulf nation.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had no immediate comment on the report. Under understandings dating back decades, Washington has refrained from Middle East arms sales that may blunt Israel's "qualitative military edge" (QME).

Cohen, an observer in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, said the decision-making forum had held no discussion on any changes to QME policy and that Israel had not agreed to any changes by the United States.

"I know of no change to the position and the policy of the State of Israel," he told public broadcaster Kan. "I am telling you that Israel has not given its consent to coming along and changing the arrangement."

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen ( Photo: Ofir Abe )

He declined to be drawn on the UAE, which is currently unable to buy the F-35 - but which the Trump administration has said could clinch unspecified new U.S. arms sales after Thursday's normalization announcement.

In the wake of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the United States gave Israel assurances that it would be able to maintain military superiority in the region and that the sale of advanced weapon systems to Middle Eastern countries will be subjected to Israeli discretion.