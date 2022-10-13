Clashes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood as police brace for a tense weekend

Clashes broke out late on Thursday, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, where Jewish and Palestinian residents exchanged stone throwing.

At least two people were injured from a stones thrown at them as forces attempted to separate the feuding sides and five people were detained.

Far-right law maker Itamar Ben Gvir arrived surrounded by security guards to demand police take action against the Palestinians.

Security forces were bracing for a tense weekend in Jerusalem after Palestinians declared Friday as "a day of rage," following police actions to capture the suspected terrorists who shot and killed an IDF soldier in the Shuafat checkpoint earlier in the week.

Violent clashes continued for days in neighborhoods in the city as rioters threw stones and firecrackers at the forces.

After security consultations, the police said it would not prohibit Muslims from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday to pray, but many has bolstered their troop deployment in the city and its perimeter with reservists. some 300 Border Police are expected to be added to the existing forces.

Earlier on Thursday, police arrested three suspects, aged 10,12, and 13, for launching fireworks and planning to throw stones.

"Alongside the continued activity to secure the many visitors who come to the entertainment and shopping centers, and the worshippers who arrive to the holy sites, we also need to treat what is happening in East Jerusalem with determined and uncompromising attention," said Jerusalem District Commander Major General Doron Turgeman.

"The increased operational alertness over the coming weekend will continue, and we must use all the tools and means at our disposal to take care, in a determined and concentrated manner, of anyone who will try to disrupt the city's routine life and the order throughout the Sukkot holiday," he added.



