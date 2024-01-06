US offers up to $10 million reward for information on Hamas financiers

The U.S. Department of State has announced a reward of up to $10 million as part of its Rewards for Justice program for information leading to the disruption of Hamas' financial networks.

The State Department is actively seeking information on five key financial facilitators of Hamas: Adbelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Muhammad Ahmad Abd al-Dayim Nasrallah, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah. These individuals are believed to be supporting the terror organization by financing its attacks, without providing any benefit to the residents of Gaza.

The five individuals the U.S seeks information on

In addition, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed four additional sanctions on Hamas since the October 7 terror attack. Hamas was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States in October 1997.

Brian Nelson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Treasury, emphasized that Hamas relies heavily on networks of functionaries and proxies, manipulating seemingly innocent judicial areas to channel funds for the organization's military activities in Gaza.

The State Department hopes to obtain vital information that will disrupt the flow of funds by identifying the income sources of Hamas and entities enabling the organization to conduct transactions or hold its main financial mechanisms. The department encourages the public to contact them through various means, including phone numbers, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal. All calls and information will be kept strictly confidential.

The announcement reassures that rewards will be offered for information leading to the identification and disruption of any source of income for Hamas, large financial contributors to the organization, financial institutions or exchange houses facilitating Hamas transactions, businesses or investments owned or controlled by the organization, international technology procurement companies dealing with Hamas, and individuals involved in criminal activities with ties to Hamas.