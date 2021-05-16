IDF rebuffs U.S. criticism following destruction of Gaza media tower

IDF Spokesperson, Brigadier General Hidai Zilberman, rebuffed the criticism Israel received for the destruction of the building where the media in Gaza operated, including the American AP news agency and the Al-Jazeera network.
"If one rocket had been fired at Washington - I would have liked to see what these people criticizing us for the attack on the media building in Gaza would do. Media buildings will not be a bulwark for Hamas," said Zilberman.
His remarks came after White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki "reprimanded" Israel for toppling the tower.