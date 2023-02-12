Woman walks in bra and panties at Western Wall

With nothing but a bra and panties and the word "Bibi" written on her thigh, a woman strolled at Jerusalem's Western Wall on Sunday, attracting puzzled stares from onlookers and eventually being detained by police.

This comes in response to Shas leader Aryeh Deri's proposed law which would impose a six months prison term on anyone who arrives at the Western Wall in "inappropriate attire", though legislation seems to have been suspended, at least for now.

The 35-year-old resident of Jerusalem attempted to galvanize more women to participate in her act of protest and despite remaining alone in this endeavor, decided to do it anyway.

"We've received reports of a woman strolling along the Western Wall with nothing but her underwear on," police said. "Local police officers detained the women for indecent exposure in a public space."

Western Wall Rabbi, Shmuel Rabinovitch, said he was shocked and dismayed by the provocation "violating the sanctity of the site. This location is sacred to all Jews and is off-limits for any controversy and provocation," he said.

As Deri's proposed law set off a firestorm, with many decrying it as "Israel masquerading as Iran", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to immediately clarify that the status quo will remain untouched. "I've spoken to the Shas leader and we agree this proposal will currently not be considered," Netanyahu said. "Even if it were, there would be no criminal offense attached to items of clothing or musical instruments according to guidelines set 40 years ago and applicable today. The rules will remain as they are," Netanyahu said.