Terrorist attack on Chabad House in Mumbai averted

Following the seizure of photos of the local Chabad House from arrested terrorist suspects carrying explosives, Mumbai police enhanced security measures for the Jewish community center. The suspects were allegedly surveilling the Jewish center in the Colaba neighborhood of Mumbai.

Six Jews were killed, including the couple that ran the Chabad House, in 2008 when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamist organization from Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. Subsequently, Indian police have maintained 24/7 security at the location.

As reported in the Indian media, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended the suspects, Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh (MP) during a recent night patrolling operation. It is suspected that the duo was plotting a terrorist attack in Rajasthan.

After discovering two saved photos of the Chabad house on Google, the ATS alerted the Mumbai police, prompting an increase in security and a reinforcement of policemen at the center. A security exercise was conducted in the area.