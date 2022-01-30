During Herzog's visit, UAE intercepts ballistic missile launched by Houthis

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched late Sunday by Yemen's Houthi group during President Isaac Herzog's official visit to the country.

UAE's Defense Ministry said it had destroyed the missile and no damage was reported.

2 צפייה בגלריה President Isaac Herzog meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ( Photo: GPO )

The incident happened just as Herzog was finishing off the first day of his 48-hour trip, meeting earlier with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's de facto ruler. During the meeting, the crown prince stressed the importance of standing up to "militias and terrorist forces".

Following the attack, Herzog's office said he will continue the visit as planned and the president is not considered to be in any type of danger.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesman said that the Iran-allied group would disclose within the next few hours details of a new military operation deep inside the UAE.

2 צפייה בגלריה Air traffic route over UAE shows disruption following missile launch ( Photo: FlightsRadar24 )

He made the announcement on Twitter but gave no further details.

Iran's Yemeni proxy launched a deadly strike on Abu Dhabi on Jan. 17 and a second foiled missile assault on Monday, after UAE-backed Yemeni militias intervened along frontlines where the Houthis had made inroads last year.

The group, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, have said they aim to punish the Gulf state for backing militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.







