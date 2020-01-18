Harry and Meghan retire as working members of royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
The couple will also no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to bring to an end turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement issued by the palace, referring to the couple's baby son.
First published: 22:14 , 01.18.20