About a hundred demonstrators gathered outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, in order to hold a demonstration "which favors respectful discourse, democracy, freedom, integrity, equality and personal example."

About a hundred demonstrators gathered outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, in order to hold a demonstration "which favors respectful discourse, democracy, freedom, integrity, equality and personal example."

About a hundred demonstrators gathered outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, in order to hold a demonstration "which favors respectful discourse, democracy, freedom, integrity, equality and personal example."