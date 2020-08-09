Blue & White minister: PM may be pushing for elections due to political, legal reasons

Blue & White's Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen said on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be pushing for elections due to political or legal reasons to avoid his pending corruption trial.

