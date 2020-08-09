Blue & White minister: PM may be pushing for elections due to political, legal reasons

Blue & White's Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen said on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be pushing for elections due to political or legal reasons to avoid his pending corruption trial.
"I don't see any financial or social explanation to Netanyahu's moves, maybe there are political or legal considerations that do guide him," Cohen told the Ynet studio in an interview. "I see considerations that are not for the good of the country that guide Likud. If anyone really wants unity, they'd respect the agreement."