Pfizer says early studies of potential coronavirus treatment show promise

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. said on Thursday that early data has helped it identify a drug candidate with the potential to help treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. said on Thursday that early data has helped it identify a drug candidate with the potential to help treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. said on Thursday that early data has helped it identify a drug candidate with the potential to help treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.