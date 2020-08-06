U.S. Senate votes to ban TikTok app on government devices

The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a bill from Senator Josh Hawley banning federal employees from using video-sharing app TikTok on government-issued devices, amid threats from the White House to ban the company.

