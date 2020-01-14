Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane

Iran's judiciary said Tuesday arrests have been made over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board just after takeoff from Tehran.

The announcement came shortly after Iran's president called for a special court to be set up to probe the downing last week of the plane by Iranian forces.

