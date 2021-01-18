Russia ready for quick extension of last arms pact with US

Moscow is ready for a quick deal with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to extend the last remaining arms control pact, which expires in just over two weeks, Russia's top diplomat said Monday.

Months of talks between Russia and President Donald Trump's administration on the possible extension of the New START treaty have failed to narrow their differences.

