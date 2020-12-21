Kushner leads U.S. delegation to Israel ahead of Morocco trip

A senior U.S. delegation arrived in Israel on Monday ahead of a joint visit to Morocco on Tuesday.

Among those arriving are Jared Kushner, special White House advisor on the Middle East and outgoing-U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Avi Berkowitz, the American envoy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Jared Kushner and Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in Jerusalem in 2018 ( Photo: U.S. Embassy )

Kushner was expected to hold an official meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, Kushner and Berkowitz will join Israeli officials on a trip to Morocco, boarding the first direct flight between Tel-Aviv and the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

The Israeli delegation is set to be headed by National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat.

The joint visit, aimed at hammering out the details of the normalization accord, comes just weeks after Morocco and Israel reached a U.S.-brokered agreement to normalize their ties.

Israelis celebrate the new agreement with Morocco ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

As part of the deal, the U.S. agreed to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the contested region of Western Sahara.

The Israel-Morocco deal was the fourth the United States helped broker, following similar agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Kushner and his team are still holding talks with other countries from the Arab and Muslim world and say they hope to seal at least one more agreement before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20 and President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House.