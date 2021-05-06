Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security

The head of Mossad intelligence agency visited Bahrain for talks with officials on Thursday, the Bahrain state-run news agency reported.

The head of Mossad intelligence agency visited Bahrain for talks with officials on Thursday, the Bahrain state-run news agency reported.

The head of Mossad intelligence agency visited Bahrain for talks with officials on Thursday, the Bahrain state-run news agency reported.

The trip came amid heightened tensions in the region over Iran and followed Israel's recent deal to normalize relations with the island kingdom.

The trip came amid heightened tensions in the region over Iran and followed Israel's recent deal to normalize relations with the island kingdom.

The trip came amid heightened tensions in the region over Iran and followed Israel's recent deal to normalize relations with the island kingdom.