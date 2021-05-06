Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security

The head of Mossad intelligence agency visited Bahrain for talks with officials on Thursday, the Bahrain state-run news agency reported.
The trip came amid heightened tensions in the region over Iran and followed Israel's recent deal to normalize relations with the island kingdom.
The brief statement carried by the news agency said only that Yossi Cohen met with Bahrain's heads of national intelligence and strategic security to discuss "the most prominent security topics, regional developments and issues of common interest."