Macron promises angry Beirut crowds aid won't go to 'corrupt hands'

French President Emmanuel Macron promised angry Lebanese crowds in shattered Beirut that aid to rebuild the city would not go to "corrupt hands" and he urged the political authorities to carry out reforms or risk plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised angry Lebanese crowds in shattered Beirut that aid to rebuild the city would not go to "corrupt hands" and he urged the political authorities to carry out reforms or risk plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised angry Lebanese crowds in shattered Beirut that aid to rebuild the city would not go to "corrupt hands" and he urged the political authorities to carry out reforms or risk plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.