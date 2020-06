A school security guard injured at least 39 people in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China on Thursday morning, state media reported. The motive remains unknown.

The local government in the Guangxi region's Cangwu county said 37 students and two adults suffered injuries of varying degrees in the attack.

