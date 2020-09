Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday instructed the IDF to begin preparations for the opening of field hospitals as coronavirus wards at medical centers overflow with patients.

The hospital will contain about 200 beds with the doctors, nurses and paramedics provided by the military.

