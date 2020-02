A 20-year-old Israeli man is in custody Sunday on suspicion of a politically motivated crime.

A court-issued gag order on the details surrounding his arrests is in effect.

According to his attorneys, the suspect has thus far been prevented from receiving any legal council.

