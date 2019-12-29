Blast hits military parade in Yemen, many injuries

A blast struck a military graduation parade in Yemen's southern town of al-Dhalea, Yemen's Security Belt forces said in a tweet on Sunday, in an attack witnesses said caused dozens of injuries or deaths.

No claim of responsibility was made.

The Security Belt forces are part of a southern separatist front in south Yemen, and are backed by the United Arab Emirates in a fight against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Witnesses told Reuters that a blast occurred near a guest platform during the parade and that dozens were injured or killed.