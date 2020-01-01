Israeli jailed in Russia moved to remote facility without notice

An Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia on drug charges has been moved from a prison far from Moscow without her lawyer or family being informed.

Naama Issachar, aged 26, is serving a 7.5-year sentence after she was detained in April at Moscow airport en route to Israel from India with 9.5 grams of marijuana in her luggage.

The appeal hearing for Naama Issachar last week

The move occurred on Friday, but her new location was only confirmed on Monday night, following heavy pressure from the Israeli consulate in Moscow.

Issachar's family confirmed Tuesday that their daughter was moved to a remote prison. She was reportedly not allowed to take any personal items with her and was not given any warm clothing to counter the Russian winter.

Naama Issachar during her appeal hearing last week ( Photo: AP )

The Issachar family said they had to search for their daughter for a few days, with the Russian authorities being anything but helpful.

Her mother is reportedly unable to visit her, and she cannot receive mail.

According to Issachar's lawyer, who had been permitted to visit his client, the detention conditions in the new prison are worse than in the previous one, and the decision to relocate her will be appealed.

Naama Issachar and her mother Yaffa ( Photo: AP )

Last week, Issachar told an appeal hearing in Moscow that she was forced to sign documents in Russian without knowing what they said.

Sitting in a glass cell inside the courtroom, Issachar told the court that there had been no interpreters present when she had been asked to sign her confession, and speculated the final confession might even have been fabricated.

i24NEWS contributed to this report