Israeli forces raze homes of 4 terrorists who killed soldier Dvir Sorek

Israeli military on Thursday demolished the homes of four terrorists who killed a 19-year-old soldier Dvir Sorek in the West Bank four months ago.

Sorek’s body was found with multiple stab wounds on the side of a road near the settlement of Migdal Oz, close to the seminary where he studied as part of a program which combines Torah studies with military service. He was neither in army uniform nor armed.

Israeli forces demilish the homes of the killers

The IDF forces, in cooperation with Border Police and Civil Administration, entered the town of Beit Kahil near the city of Hebron in the West Bank in the pre-dawn operation and razed the buildings using with bulldozers.

During the operation, clashed erupted between Israeli security forces and dozens of Palestinians, who hurled stones at the troops and set tires alight.

Dvir Sorek

The two masterminds behind the attack - Nazir Salah Khalil Atsafra, a 24-year-old Hamas activist, and Kassem Araf Khalil Atsafra, aged 30 - were arrested at the beginning of the month along with two of their accomplices.

The families of the killers filed a petition against the demolition order to the Supreme Court but the appeal was rejected.

"Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that there will not be anymore terror attacks, but those who raise their hand on Israeli citizens must pay a heavy price,” said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett shortly after the demolition was completed.