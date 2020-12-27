State prosecutor throws out PM's request drop corruption charges

The State Prosecutor's Office on Sunday threw out a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal defense team to drop an indictment against him on the grounds of alleged improprieties in the investigation process.
Netanyahu's attorneys claimed that the investigation against him was launched before receiving a green light from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in violation of Basic Law: The Government, which requires an attorney general's approval to launch a criminal investigation into a sitting prime minister.
The State Prosecutor's Office rejected the claims.