Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin started his work on Tuesday as the Israeli consulate officially opened in the capital of Rabat.

Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin started his work on Tuesday as the Israeli consulate officially opened in the capital of Rabat.

Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin started his work on Tuesday as the Israeli consulate officially opened in the capital of Rabat.

His team will work on promoting relations in all fields, including political dialogue, tourism, economics and cultural relations.

His team will work on promoting relations in all fields, including political dialogue, tourism, economics and cultural relations.

His team will work on promoting relations in all fields, including political dialogue, tourism, economics and cultural relations.