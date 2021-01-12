Saar pays tribute to Adelson, 'one of greatest supporters of Jewish organizations'

Former Likud MK and leader of New Hope party Gideon Saar expresses his regret at the death of Sheldon Adelson.
“Sheldon Adelson was one of the greatest supporters of Jewish organizations in Israel and around the world," Saar said in a statement.
"Over the past decades, he contributed to many causes, including strengthening Jewish education, commemorating the Holocaust, building bridges between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel, and strengthening Israel," he said. “May his memory be a blessing.”