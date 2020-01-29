U.S. ambassador Friedman: 'The region's response to Trump peace plan - very constructive'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that although the Palestinians reacted negatively to President Donald Trump's peace plan, the region's response to its exposure on Monday was "very constructive."
Friedman also addressed the issue of annexation of the West Bank settlements by Israel, saying the U.S. administration does not use this terminology. "This is not the right word," he said. "The correct word is the application of Israeli law."
He also called upon the Palestinians to avoid violent clashes in response to the plan: "It is better for the Palestinians to come to the negotiating table than protest."