U.S. ambassador Friedman: 'The region's response to Trump peace plan - very constructive'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that although the Palestinians reacted negatively to President Donald Trump's peace plan, the region's response to its exposure on Monday was "very constructive."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that although the Palestinians reacted negatively to President Donald Trump's peace plan, the region's response to its exposure on Monday was "very constructive."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that although the Palestinians reacted negatively to President Donald Trump's peace plan, the region's response to its exposure on Monday was "very constructive."