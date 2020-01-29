Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.
The city-state said this week it is contacting some 2,000 people with recent travel history to China's Hubei province - the centre of an outbreak that has claimed over 130 lives - and will isolate some at home or other facilities like campuses, military barracks or outdoor centres.
The travel and tourism hub was one of the worst hit countries outside China during a similar outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in 2003 and has reported seven coronavirus cases to date.
First published: 09:12 , 01.29.20