Iranian official: We will target any Israeli sub in the Gulf

Iran warns that it will not hesitate to respond to the presence of any Israeli submarine found in the Persian Gulf with a “strong and massive” response.

“Israel must know that our response to aggression against our national security will be strong and massive,” Abu al-Fadl Amoui, a spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, told Al-Jazeera Arabic during a recent interview.

