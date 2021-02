According to Health Ministry data, two of Israel's four health maintenance organizations (HMOs) have vaccinated more than half their clientele against COVID-19 by Tuesday.

According to Health Ministry data, two of Israel's four health maintenance organizations (HMOs) have vaccinated more than half their clientele against COVID-19 by Tuesday.

According to Health Ministry data, two of Israel's four health maintenance organizations (HMOs) have vaccinated more than half their clientele against COVID-19 by Tuesday.