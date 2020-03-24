Senior health official says multiple COVID-19 outbreaks possible

Head of the Public Health Services in the Ministry of Health Prof. Sigal Sadetsky told Ynet on Tuesday that the Health Ministry is taking into account the possibility of multiple outbreaks of coronavirus in Israel.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





According to Sadetsky, the number of patients in Israel is under control, for the time being, but Israel must maintain its policy of isolating patients and suspected carriers to beat the pandemic.

Head of the Public Health Services in the Ministry of Health Prof. Sigal Sadetsky ( Photo: Prime Minister's Office )

Prof. Sadetsky commented on Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto who said on Monday that although the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel keeps climbing steadily, the figures match the ministry's "more optimistic" predictions.

"The number of patients went up drastically in the past week," Sadetsky said. "But there is no contradiction here [with Grotto's words]. It is important people understand that we will only see the results of our actions in two-three weeks."

What we're seeing today is the result of our actions from two weeks ago, that were right and justified, in my opinion. We must not fall asleep at the wheel because if don't act accordingly – we'll be in a bad situation within two weeks."