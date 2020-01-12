Top Iran security official says Tehran did not hide cause of Ukraine plane crash

A senior Iranian security official said on Sunday Iran had no intention to conceal the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner which the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down, the state-run IRIB news agency reported.

